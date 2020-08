Meet 10-year-old rapper Arfat Mohideen Bhat from Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama

In a district that is torn by terrorism, a ten-year-old boy is winning millions of hearts and creating ripples online with his music videos. Meet, Rapper Arfat Mohideen Bhat, from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir whose one wish is to join Bollywood.