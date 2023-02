videoDetails

Meghalaya: PM Modi conducts Road Show in Shillong, people gathers in large numbers

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 03:20 PM IST

PM Modi was on Nagaland Visit today. He targeted Congress fiercely during his address, after which he did a roadshow in Meghalaya's Shillong. People participated in large numbers in this roadshow. Watch visuals.