videoDetails

Mehbooba Mufti's targets on the Center, advocate to reduce the number of army

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 09:50 AM IST

Jammu Kashmir News: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, while targeting the central government, said that if the situation in Kashmir has improved, then the government should reduce the number of army.