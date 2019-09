Mehul Choksi will be deported: Assures Antigua PM Gaston Browne

In a major achievement for India, Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne asserted that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi is a "crook" and "Indian authorities have the right to come to Antigua and Barbuda to interview Choksi on his willingness to participate" in the investigation. Watch this video to know more.