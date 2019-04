Miffed with lack of facilities, Bihar’s Thatha village threaten to boycott Lok Sabha Election 2019

Lack of basic amenities and unfulfilled promises by the government has forced electorates of Bihar's Thatha village to boycott the ongoing general elections. Surrounded by river Budhigandak on three sides, the village in Begusarai district has a single road which connects it to the rest of the state. However, none of the residents wish to travel by it as the condition of the road is dilapidated, thereby forcing them to travel by boat.