videoDetails

Miracle amid devastating earthquake in Turkey – two-month-old baby find alive in debris after 128 hours

| Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 01:12 PM IST

The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has risen to around 29,000. A 2-month-old baby was rescued after 128 hours from under the rubble, with more than 70,000 people injured and millions left homeless. It is being considered a miracle.