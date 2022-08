Mission 2024: The new team of the BJP Parliamentary Board announced

The new team of the BJP Parliamentary Board has been announced on Mission 2024. BJP made a big change in its parliamentary board, removing Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from it. The party has inducted six new faces including former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 06:21 PM IST

