Mithun On Mamata Banerjee: Mithun Chakraborty's big statement on Mamta, 'I am a big follower of Mamta'

| Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty made a big statement on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the party meeting in West Bengal's Asansol. Mithun said, 'Mamata is my political guru and I am her big follower'.