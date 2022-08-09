MLAs not allowed to carry phones in RJD meeting

In the RJD meeting, all the MLAs have been asked to keep the phones out. MLAs are not allowed to carry phones in the meeting. It is believed that the information about the meeting may have been leaked due to the phone recording.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

In the RJD meeting, all the MLAs have been asked to keep the phones out. MLAs are not allowed to carry phones in the meeting. It is believed that the information about the meeting may have been leaked due to the phone recording.