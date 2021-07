Modi cabinet expansion 2021: Out of 77 cabinet ministers, 11 are women ministers in union cabinet

Modi's cabinet is not just reshuffled, but almost a new government. Of the 43 ministers who took oath, 36 were new faces. The dismissal of Dr Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar was certainly a big and unexpected decision. One fact that is surprising everyone in this new cabinet: 11 women ministers in the cabinet of 77. One out of every 7 ministers in this newly formed cabinet is a woman.