Modi government decides to rename Rajpath and Central Vista Lawn

Taking a big step, the Modi government has decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista Lawn. The government has decided to rename it to Kartavya Path.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 09:12 PM IST

Taking a big step, the Modi government has decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista Lawn. The government has decided to rename it to Kartavya Path.