Modi Government in action against Covid's New Variant In India, to hold high level meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 11:54 AM IST

In view of Corona's uncontrollable situation in China, Indian Government is on high alert. Modi government will hold a high level meeting against the new variant of Corona today. So far, 3 cases of Corona variant of China have been reported in the country. To prevent the outbreak, the Government has given instructions for random sampling of foreign passengers at the airport.