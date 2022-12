videoDetails

Modi in Nagpur: PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Phase-2 of Metro, interacted with students

| Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 01:26 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave two big gifts to Nagpur today. On one hand, PM Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express Train in Nagpur. After that Our Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase-2. During this, he was seen conversing with few students.