Money Laundering Case: Jacqueline Reaches Delhi-Patiala House Court
|
Updated:
Nov 11, 2022, 04:58 PM IST
Hearing on regular bail of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the money laundering case can happen today. Jacqueline has reached Delhi's Patiala House Court.
