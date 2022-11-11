NewsVideos

Money Laundering Case: Jacqueline Reaches Delhi-Patiala House Court

|Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 04:58 PM IST
Hearing on regular bail of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the money laundering case can happen today. Jacqueline has reached Delhi's Patiala House Court.

