Monsoon at its peak, Kullu receives heavy rains

Rain is at its peak in the country. From the mountains to the plains, people are troubled by the rain. The Meteorological Department has also issued an advisory regarding these areas.

| Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 09:08 AM IST

Rain is at its peak in the country. From the mountains to the plains, people are troubled by the rain. The Meteorological Department has also issued an advisory regarding these areas.