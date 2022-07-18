Monsoon Updates: Rain wreaks havoc across the nation

Floods and rains are wreaking havoc across the country. From Gujarat to Maharashtra, people are suffering due to rain and floods. Villages and villages were submerged due to the floods. Flood alert has been issued in many states of the country.

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 09:45 AM IST

