Moody's made a big claim regarding Adani Group

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

Moody's rating agency has made a big claim regarding Adani Group. The agency said that it would be extremely difficult for the Adani Group to raise funds. Gautam Adani has now slipped even below the 15th position. He has reached the 21st position in the list of the world's richest person.