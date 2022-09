More than 1 crore cash found in EOW raid in Jabalpur

A raid has been conducted at Bishop PC Singh's residence in Jabalpur. EOW has recovered more than one crore cash in this raid

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 06:05 PM IST

