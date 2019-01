Morning Breaking: 4 of a family, including mother-daughter duo & girl found dead inside locked house

Four persons, including a middle-aged woman, her 11-year-old son, 20-year-old daughter and 12-day old granddaughter were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside her son-in-law’s house in Mandideep town of Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening. The 40-year-old woman’s son-in-law who was found unconscious in the same house locked from inside has been hospitalized.