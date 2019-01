Morning Breaking: Param Dharma Sansad underway in Prayagraj for construction of Ram temple

A three-day "Param Dharma Sansad" – organised by a group of seers led by Shankacharya Swaroopannand Saraswarti – started on Monday on the sidelines of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Watch this video to know more.