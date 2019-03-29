Morning Breaking: Wear army uniforms to avoid detection, Pakistan tells terrorists

Even a month after Indian Air Force went inside Pakistan to strike Jaish camps operating from Balakot, Islamabad is still reeling from the shock of the event. According to intelligence sources, Pakistan continues to remain in a state of panic after IAF strike in Jaish camp at Balakot. In a meeting held on 16th March, senior officials of Pakistani military establishment have given set of instructions to commanders of terrorist groups. Terrorists have been advised to wear the uniform of the Pakistani army so that they can't be separately identified by Indians.