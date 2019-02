Mortal remains of jawan Ajit Kumar reach his house in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh

A suicide bomber driving a car packed with explosives rammed a bus carrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops, part of a large paramilitary convoy, on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday, was feared to have killed at least 44 CRPF jawans. Mortal remains of jawan Ajit Kumar reach his house in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh Watch video for more information.