Mukhtar Ansari’s close aide killed by Uttar Pradesh STF in encounter

A dreaded shooter, who along with gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari and another gangster was accused in the killing of BJP leader Krishnanand Rai in 2005, was gunned down by a team of Uttar Pradesh police’s Special Task Force (STF) on the outskirts of Lucknow on Sunday morning, said officials.