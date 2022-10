Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies: Netaji on his last journey in Saifai

| Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 02:47 PM IST

The body of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has been kept for the last darshan at the Saifai Mela Ground, where a large number of supporters have reached for his darshan. His last rites will be performed at Saifai Mela Ground at 3 pm.