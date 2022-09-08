NewsVideos

Mumbai police orders probe into beautification of Yakub Memon's grave

Daniel Khatri, brother of Faisal Khatri, who was killed in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, also reached outside Bada Qabrastan. Daniel was hurt to know that the grave of terrorist Yakub Memon, due to which his brother died, is being beautified. He further made serious allegations against the trustee of the cemetery.

|Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 04:32 PM IST
