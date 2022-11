Muradnagar Kidnapping: 11-year-old child sets a big example of bravery by escaping from miscreant's clutches

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

An 11-year-old child has set an example of bravery in Ghaziabad's Muradnagar. The child went out of the house for some work. During this, some miscreants caught him and made him sit in the car. Seeing a piece of glass in the hands of the miscreants, the child got scared, however, showed courage and ran away by biting on hands of the miscreants.