Murder Case: MLA Siddharth Nath Singh reaches to meet Umesh Pal's family

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 02:38 PM IST

Umesh Pal Murder: Umesh Pal, the main witness in the Raju Pal Murder case, who was a BSP MLA in UP, was murdered on Friday. MLA Siddharth Nath Singh reached Umesh Pal's house to meet his family