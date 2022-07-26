Mysterious text adds twist to suspected suicide of engineering student in MP

The body of an engineering student was found late last night in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. After the initial investigation, the police was treating the case as a case of suicide, but the message received by the student's father before the incident has increased the suspense over the death.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 01:26 PM IST

The body of an engineering student was found late last night in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. After the initial investigation, the police was treating the case as a case of suicide, but the message received by the student's father before the incident has increased the suspense over the death.