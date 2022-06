Namaste India: A bear suddenly reached school in MP's Umaria

A bear suddenly reached a school in Umaria, Madhya Pradesh and was seen roaming the campus. The bear did a lot of walking in the premises. Seeing this, the students and teachers hid in the class room.

| Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

