Namaste India: Amit Shah links Ram Mandir to Congress's protest in black clothes

Regarding the performance of Congress, Amit Shah said that on this day last year, the PM had laid the foundation stone of Ram temple. That's why Congress chose this date for demonstration.

| Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 12:53 PM IST

