Namaste India: Attack on survey of madrasas - counterattack

| Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

Madrasa Survey in UP: The Darul Uloom Deoband Madrasa built in Saharanpur has turned out to be unrecognized in the survey of the UP government. On this, the chairman of the Madrasa Board has argued that Darul Uloom is equal to Suraj, he does not need recognition.