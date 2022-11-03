हिन्दी
News
Videos
Namaste India: By-elections in 7 assembly seats in 6 states including UP-Bihar today
Updated:
Nov 03, 2022, 09:56 AM IST
Voting for seven assembly seats across six states has started. Many of these seats are a direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and regional parties.
