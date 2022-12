videoDetails

Namaste India: Congress leader Salman Khurshid targets BJP during Bharat Jodo Yatra

| Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

Senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid targeted the Modi government. During the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday, Salman Khurshid questioned the government in Agra. Know what said something.