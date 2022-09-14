Namaste India : Congress leader Tauseef gave controversial statement on Indian cricket team

Till now the politics of the country Hindu-Muslim was limited to temples and mosques. But now this fight has reached the playing field. Congress leader Tauseef Alam has made a controversial post on his Facebook account.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

Till now the politics of the country Hindu-Muslim was limited to temples and mosques. But now this fight has reached the playing field. Congress leader Tauseef Alam has made a controversial post on his Facebook account.