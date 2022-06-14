NewsVideos

Namaste India: Congress's protest will continue even today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED for several hours on Monday in the National Herald case. At the same time, he has been asked to appear on Tuesday also. The ED interrogated him for 8.30 hours on Monday. Congress's performance in Delhi today.

|Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 09:38 AM IST
ED's probe against Rahul Gandhi is attempt to suppress his voice: Randeep Surjewala
10:22
ED's probe against Rahul Gandhi is attempt to suppress his voice: Randeep Surjewala
Namaste India: Hurricanes hit Iraq's capital Baghdad
1:41
Namaste India: Hurricanes hit Iraq's capital Baghdad
Police issued advisory regarding traffic in Delhi
0:51
Police issued advisory regarding traffic in Delhi
War Superfast: Russian air strikes in Ukraine's Luhansk, devastation everywhere
0:59
War Superfast: Russian air strikes in Ukraine's Luhansk, devastation everywhere
State Superfast: Post of Afreen Fatima, daughter of the mastermind of Prayagraj violence goes viral
5:49
State Superfast: Post of Afreen Fatima, daughter of the mastermind of Prayagraj violence goes viral

