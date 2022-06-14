Namaste India: Congress's protest will continue even today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED for several hours on Monday in the National Herald case. At the same time, he has been asked to appear on Tuesday also. The ED interrogated him for 8.30 hours on Monday. Congress's performance in Delhi today.

| Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 09:38 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED for several hours on Monday in the National Herald case. At the same time, he has been asked to appear on Tuesday also. The ED interrogated him for 8.30 hours on Monday. Congress's performance in Delhi today.