Constable attacked with sharp weapon

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

Police Constable Attacked: An incident of attack on a police constable has come to light in Rajsamand, Rajasthan. The attacker attacked the constable with an iron rod and badly injured him. A few days back in Rajsamand also a soldier was attacked. The accused young man is arrested. At the same time, Section 144 has been imposed in the area.