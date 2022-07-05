NewsVideos

Namaste India: Constable attacked with sharp weapon

Police Constable Attacked: An incident of attack on a police constable has come to light in Rajsamand, Rajasthan. The attacker attacked the constable with an iron rod and badly injured him. A few days back in Rajsamand also a soldier was attacked. The accused young man is arrested. At the same time, Section 144 has been imposed in the area.

|Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 11:04 AM IST
