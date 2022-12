videoDetails

Namaste India: Controversy over Rahul Gandhi's statement on Tawang clash

| Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 09:48 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig while questioning PM Modi regarding the clash in Arunachal's Tawang. On this, BJP's Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore retaliated and made a big allegation on Rahul. Know what said something.