Namaste India: Deadly storm hit many states, 24 people died

In some places in the eastern parts of the country including Bihar, the storms that hit 24 people on Sunday killed 24 people. The maximum damage was done in Bihar, a total of 18 people lost their lives here. While 4 lives were lost in Odisha and one child in Madhya Pradesh.

|Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 11:08 AM IST
