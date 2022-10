Namaste India: Death toll in Morbi accident reaches 130

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 08:16 AM IST

An inquiry has been ordered into the Morbi accident. With this, a 5-member team has also been formed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the Morbi accident and Rs 50,000 for the injured.