Namaste India: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory in view of congress protests

In view of the demonstrations to be held in Delhi today regarding the Agneepath scheme, the police has issued an alert. The police has appealed to the common people not to go on some roads of Delhi today. These include Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Man Singh Road, Tughlaq Road. The police has advised not to go on these roads from 8 am to 12 noon.

| Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 10:14 AM IST

In view of the demonstrations to be held in Delhi today regarding the Agneepath scheme, the police has issued an alert. The police has appealed to the common people not to go on some roads of Delhi today. These include Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Man Singh Road, Tughlaq Road. The police has advised not to go on these roads from 8 am to 12 noon.