Namaste India : Eight-month-old girl dies after mobile battery explodes

A painful accident has happened in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Here a person left the mobile phone on charging. Suddenly the bed caught fire due to the explosion of the phone's battery. During this, an eight-month-old innocent sleeping on the bed got scorched. The girl died during treatment.

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

