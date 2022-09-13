NewsVideos

Namaste India : Eight-month-old girl dies after mobile battery explodes

A painful accident has happened in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Here a person left the mobile phone on charging. Suddenly the bed caught fire due to the explosion of the phone's battery. During this, an eight-month-old innocent sleeping on the bed got scorched. The girl died during treatment.

|Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
A painful accident has happened in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Here a person left the mobile phone on charging. Suddenly the bed caught fire due to the explosion of the phone's battery. During this, an eight-month-old innocent sleeping on the bed got scorched. The girl died during treatment.

