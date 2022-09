Namaste India: Firing at Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, four injured

Four people were injured in firing on Saturday evening at Maharishi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Haryana. The injured have been admitted to PGIMS Rohtak, Rohtak.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

Four people were injured in firing on Saturday evening at Maharishi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Haryana. The injured have been admitted to PGIMS Rohtak, Rohtak.