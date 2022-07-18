Namaste India: Firing between police and gangster in Punjab's Zirakpur

Punjab Encounter: An encounter took place between the gangster and the police in Zirakpur, Mohali in Punjab last night. In which one gangster was injured. While the police has arrested three gangsters. Two pistols have been recovered from them. Some policemen are also reported to be injured in this encounter.

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

