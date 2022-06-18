NewsVideos

Namaste India: Flood havoc in 25 districts of Assam

The situation is very serious due to floods in many districts of Assam. Many parts of the state are currently in the grip of floods. While more than 11 lakh people have been affected by this. According to the Meteorological Department, the period of heavy rains will continue till June 22. In view of the rain in many areas, a red alert has been issued.

|Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
The situation is very serious due to floods in many districts of Assam. Many parts of the state are currently in the grip of floods. While more than 11 lakh people have been affected by this. According to the Meteorological Department, the period of heavy rains will continue till June 22. In view of the rain in many areas, a red alert has been issued.

All Videos

Namaste India: Railway's decision, more than 200 trains canceled
4:18
Namaste India: Railway's decision, more than 200 trains canceled
Videsh Superfast: Pakistan will still remain in the Grey list
1:56
Videsh Superfast: Pakistan will still remain in the Grey list
War Superfast: UK to train Ukrainian troops, says PM Johnson
1:54
War Superfast: UK to train Ukrainian troops, says PM Johnson
PM Modi makes his mother’s 100th birthday special
14:17
PM Modi makes his mother’s 100th birthday special
Khabren Khatakhat: More than 300 trains affected due to violence across the country
2:17
Khabren Khatakhat: More than 300 trains affected due to violence across the country

Trending Videos

4:18
Namaste India: Railway's decision, more than 200 trains canceled
1:56
Videsh Superfast: Pakistan will still remain in the Grey list
1:54
War Superfast: UK to train Ukrainian troops, says PM Johnson
14:17
PM Modi makes his mother’s 100th birthday special
2:17
Khabren Khatakhat: More than 300 trains affected due to violence across the country
Assam flood,assam flood news,assam flood news today,assam flood 2022,Assam floods,Flood in Assam,assam flood video,Floods in Assam,assam flood news 2022,Assam flood situation,flood assam,flood in assam news,Assam,assam floods update,Assam floods news,assam flood damage,assam flood live,why assam floods,Assam news,Assam Flash Floods,assam floods videos,assam news live,flood,news18 assam,assam flood latest,assam flooded,dima hasao landslide,