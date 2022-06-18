Namaste India: Flood havoc in 25 districts of Assam

The situation is very serious due to floods in many districts of Assam. Many parts of the state are currently in the grip of floods. While more than 11 lakh people have been affected by this. According to the Meteorological Department, the period of heavy rains will continue till June 22. In view of the rain in many areas, a red alert has been issued.

| Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

