Namaste India: Heavy rains in Maharashtra, people's problems increased

According to the Meteorological Department, many districts of Maharashtra including Mumbai may receive heavy rains today. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding this. For the next 5 days, there may be rain in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala. It has been raining in Mumbai since morning.

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

