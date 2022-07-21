NewsVideos

Namaste India: How many strings of conspiracy against India?

The investigation of the investigating agencies in Umesh Kolhe in Maharashtra and Kanhaiyalal murder case in Udaipur is telling that the strings of these two murders are connected at the same end. Investigation has revealed that like these two murders, to create panic across the country, the Jihadi group was also conspiring to kill many more people who supported Nupur Sharma.

|Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 10:13 AM IST
