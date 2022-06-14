Namaste India: Hurricanes hit Iraq's capital Baghdad
In Iraq's capital Baghdad, the dust storm once again increased the problems of the people. The storm turned dark in the last day, the speed of vehicles slowed down on the roads. Even many people started having trouble breathing.
