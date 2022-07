Namaste India: Important meeting of BJP in Delhi today

An important meeting of BJP is going to be held in Delhi today. CMs of BJP ruled states will attend this meeting. The meeting will be held under the leadership of JP Nadda. The 2024 elections will be discussed.

| Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

