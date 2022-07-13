Namaste India: In which new cities in the country, the new threat of 'Sir Tan Se Juda' has been given?

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad - ABVP student leader Kunal Pandey has received a threatening letter from an organization named Gajwa-e-Hind. This letter bomb has created a sensation. Threats have been given to slit the throat, referring to the knowledge-wide issue and the Kanhaiyalal murder case.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad - ABVP student leader Kunal Pandey has received a threatening letter from an organization named Gajwa-e-Hind. This letter bomb has created a sensation. Threats have been given to slit the throat, referring to the knowledge-wide issue and the Kanhaiyalal murder case.