NewsVideos

Namaste India: Iranian security forces shoot demonstrators amid Anti-Hijab protest

|Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 10:46 AM IST
Iranian forces opened fire on protesters who were not adhering to strict dress code, at a metro station in Tehran as anti-hijab protests intesnify.

All Videos

Shraddha murder case: Aaftab's family flees to unknown location
3:47
Shraddha murder case: Aaftab's family flees to unknown location
Gyanvapi Mosque case: Will Hindus get the right to worship 'Shivling'?
1:54
Gyanvapi Mosque case: Will Hindus get the right to worship 'Shivling'?
Uttarakhand government approves stricter anti conversion laws
1:50
Uttarakhand government approves stricter anti conversion laws
178 terrorists killed this year in Jammu and Kashmir: Reports
7:23
178 terrorists killed this year in Jammu and Kashmir: Reports
Poland strike caused by Ukraine, not Russia: US officials
1:55
Poland strike caused by Ukraine, not Russia: US officials

Trending Videos

3:47
Shraddha murder case: Aaftab's family flees to unknown location
1:54
Gyanvapi Mosque case: Will Hindus get the right to worship 'Shivling'?
1:50
Uttarakhand government approves stricter anti conversion laws
7:23
178 terrorists killed this year in Jammu and Kashmir: Reports
1:55
Poland strike caused by Ukraine, not Russia: US officials
iran hijab protest,iran hijab protest 2022,hijab protest in iran,iran hijab,anti hijab protest in iran,anti hijab protest iran,protest against hijab in iran,iran hijab law,iran hijab news,hijab protest iran,hijab in iran,hijab,iran protest against hijab,iran women protest hijab,iran women hijab protest,Iran,Iran protest,Iran protests,iran hijab row,iran women protest,Hijab protest,hijab row,Iran hijab protests,iran hijab mahsa amini news,